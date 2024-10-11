Left Menu

Home Turf Advantage: Indian Skeet Shooters Ready for ISSF World Cup Final

Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Indian skeet shooters, aim to capitalize on home advantage at the ISSF World Cup final. After a near-podium finish in the Paris 2024 Olympics, they return bolstered by past lessons. Both express confidence in their refined techniques and meticulous preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:13 IST
Skeet shooter Maheshwari Chauhan during practice (Image: SAI Media)). Image Credit: ANI
Indian skeet shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka are set to make their comeback on home soil at the ISSF World Cup final, held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, after narrowly missing a podium finish at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. For Maheshwari, stepping into her first World Cup final on familiar territory offers a strategic edge. 'It's a great honour and a significant career milestone, with one clear objective this time—to reach the podium. My training has intensified,' she expressed to SAI Media.

The Paris experience, particularly the Mixed Team bronze medal shoot-off, taught Maheshwari valuable lessons. 'The Olympics taught me to trust myself and my process, enhancing my resolve for future competitions,' she noted. Alongside Maheshwari, Anantjeet Naruka brought Indian shotgun shooting to prominence with their performance in Paris. Reflecting on his journey, the silver medallist from the Hangzhou Asian Games remarked, 'It's vital to adhere to our plan and advance step by step.'

Anantjeet, part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), remains optimistic after modifying his weapon ahead of the Olympics. 'Clinching a medal at this event would be significant, a moment of pride for the country,' he stated confidently, highlighting his revamped technique and rigorous preparation. The rich legacy of Indian shotgun shooting, spearheaded by legends like Dr Karni Singh, features unprecedented representation in the Paris Games, with six athletes participating. Meanwhile, former National coach Vikram Singh Chopra commended government initiatives like Khelo India and TOPS for enlarging India's sports framework, stating, 'Our foundations are expanding, with athletes trained since 2018 now shaping up at the National Centre of Excellence.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

