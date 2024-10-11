Kamran Akmal Criticizes Pakistan Team, Demands Changes After Humiliating Loss

In a searing critique, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal lambasted the national cricket team following their humiliating defeat to England in Multan, equating them to a 'locality team.' Akmal charged the players with playing for personal milestones rather than the team's success.

England's victory by an innings and 47 runs marked a historic low for Pakistan, who became the first team to lose after scoring over 550 runs in their first innings. Despite standout performances from centurions Shan Masood, Salman Ali Agha, and Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan fell short.

Akmal decried the team's standard and called for an inquiry, suggesting specific players should be held accountable and potentially removed from the team. He criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board's efforts to instill unity and a new vision, citing a lack of team cohesion. Pakistan, reeling from six consecutive Test losses, faces pressure to rebound as they prepare for the second Test in Multan.

