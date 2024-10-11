Kamran Akmal Criticizes Pakistan Team, Demands Changes After Humiliating Loss
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal criticized the national cricket team's performance, likening them to a 'locality team' after their defeat to England in Multan. He accused players of prioritizing personal milestones over team success and urged an inquiry into the lack of unity and performance within the team.
- Country:
- India
In a searing critique, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal lambasted the national cricket team following their humiliating defeat to England in Multan, equating them to a 'locality team.' Akmal charged the players with playing for personal milestones rather than the team's success.
England's victory by an innings and 47 runs marked a historic low for Pakistan, who became the first team to lose after scoring over 550 runs in their first innings. Despite standout performances from centurions Shan Masood, Salman Ali Agha, and Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan fell short.
Akmal decried the team's standard and called for an inquiry, suggesting specific players should be held accountable and potentially removed from the team. He criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board's efforts to instill unity and a new vision, citing a lack of team cohesion. Pakistan, reeling from six consecutive Test losses, faces pressure to rebound as they prepare for the second Test in Multan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shan Masood Reveals Fitness as Key to Pakistan's Test Cricket Revival
Shan Masood Stresses Optimism Amidst Defeats as Pakistan Preps for England Series
Shan Masood Optimistic as England Faces Pakistan Without Ben Stokes
Pakistan Cricket Board Considers Separate Captains for Different Formats Amid Hectic Schedule
Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique's Unstoppable Partnership: A Pivotal Day for Pakistan