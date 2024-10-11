Left Menu

Unprecedented Call-Up Causes Surprise in England's Non-League Football

A fixture in England's Isthmian League South East Division was postponed after Lancing players were called up for international duties with Bermuda and England's under-23 team. This unexpected situation left the club without key players, highlighting a rare occurrence in low-tier football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:01 IST
Unprecedented Call-Up Causes Surprise in England's Non-League Football
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A match in England's Isthmian League South East Division has been postponed due to international call-ups for village team Lancing. Players Luke Robinson and Knory Scott have been selected for Bermuda's squad in the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League, leading to an unusual situation disrupting the fixture.

While higher leagues like the Premier League have scheduled international breaks, lower tiers typically proceed as normal. However, Lancing, set to face Three Bridges, found themselves without several of their main players. Eighth-tier Lancing's chairman Barry Sutton remarked on the unique challenge posed by the call-ups.

Additionally, two other Lancing players, Sam Bull and Charlie Gibson, were on duty with England's under-23 six-a-side World Cup team in Croatia. Sutton expressed both pride and frustration at this rare event, acknowledging the understanding shown by the Isthmian League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024