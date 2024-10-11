Unprecedented Call-Up Causes Surprise in England's Non-League Football

A match in England's Isthmian League South East Division has been postponed due to international call-ups for village team Lancing. Players Luke Robinson and Knory Scott have been selected for Bermuda's squad in the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League, leading to an unusual situation disrupting the fixture.

While higher leagues like the Premier League have scheduled international breaks, lower tiers typically proceed as normal. However, Lancing, set to face Three Bridges, found themselves without several of their main players. Eighth-tier Lancing's chairman Barry Sutton remarked on the unique challenge posed by the call-ups.

Additionally, two other Lancing players, Sam Bull and Charlie Gibson, were on duty with England's under-23 six-a-side World Cup team in Croatia. Sutton expressed both pride and frustration at this rare event, acknowledging the understanding shown by the Isthmian League.

(With inputs from agencies.)