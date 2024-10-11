Svensson Shines with Record-Breaking Round at Utah's PGA Tour Return

Adam Svensson marked the historic return of the PGA Tour to Utah by taking a commanding lead in the Black Desert Championship. The Canadian golfer shot an impressive 11-under 61, his personal best on the tour, to take a two-shot lead.

Ideal conditions allowed Svensson to thrive, as he made seven birdies over the first ten holes. His impressive streak continued as he nearly finished with a sub-60 round, which was hampered by a bunker on the final hole.

Meanwhile, Henrik Norlander delivered a career-low 62, staying on Svensson's trail alongside Matt McCarty. Other highlights included performances from Kiwi Ryan Fox and Filipino Rico Hoey, who are well-positioned in the tournament.

