Svensson Shines with Record-Breaking Round at Utah's PGA Tour Return

Adam Svensson led the Black Desert Championship with a career-best 11-under 61, marking the PGA Tour's return to Utah after 61 years. Ideal scoring conditions benefited several players, including Henrik Norlander and Matt McCarty. The event also featured notable performances from Ryan Fox and Filipino Rico Hoey.

Svensson Shines with Record-Breaking Round at Utah's PGA Tour Return
Golfer Adam Svensson (Image: PGA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Adam Svensson marked the historic return of the PGA Tour to Utah by taking a commanding lead in the Black Desert Championship. The Canadian golfer shot an impressive 11-under 61, his personal best on the tour, to take a two-shot lead.

Ideal conditions allowed Svensson to thrive, as he made seven birdies over the first ten holes. His impressive streak continued as he nearly finished with a sub-60 round, which was hampered by a bunker on the final hole.

Meanwhile, Henrik Norlander delivered a career-low 62, staying on Svensson's trail alongside Matt McCarty. Other highlights included performances from Kiwi Ryan Fox and Filipino Rico Hoey, who are well-positioned in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

