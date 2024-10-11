Left Menu

Sebastian Coe: A Thorned Legacy in Sports Governance

Sebastian Coe, a former Olympic gold-medalist, is vying to become the next president of the International Olympic Committee. Known for his unorthodox approach, Coe's focus has been on athlete welfare and sporting integrity against political influence. His candidacy challenges the status quo but poses age-related and support hurdles.

Updated: 11-10-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Sebastian Coe, the 68-year-old former Olympic champion, is among seven candidates seeking the presidency of the International Olympic Committee. Coe has been known for prioritizing athletes' interests and unsettling conventional politics, qualities that have polarized his reputation within the sporting community.

Having led initiatives to secure athletes' prize money and take a firm stance against Russian doping, Coe's governance of global track and field has often diverged from dominant IOC narratives. Despite the strategic challenges posed by age limits and internal committee dynamics, Coe remains optimistic.

Coe's track record, including past involvement in political controversies and principled stands against Apartheid, underscores his commitment to integrity. As he pushes for a "reset in the movement around sports," his candidacy resonates with calls for focus on athleticism over politics within the Olympic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

