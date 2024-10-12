Left Menu

Closure of FIFA Black Market Ticket Scandal

The Swiss attorney general has closed the criminal proceedings against former FIFA official Jérôme Valcke related to a black market ticket scandal for the 2014 World Cup. While several charges have been dropped, some cases remain under appeal. Valcke remains banned from soccer until 2032.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 12-10-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 09:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

After nine years, the Swiss attorney general's office has officially closed its investigation into former FIFA official Jérôme Valcke concerning a black market ticket scandal tied to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The sprawling investigation, which implicated Valcke in FIFA's questionable dealings, saw various cases dropped while some still linger on appeal.

Despite these legal battles, Valcke finds himself banned from soccer activities by FIFA until 2032, marking a significant conclusion to a long-standing saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

