Closure of FIFA Black Market Ticket Scandal

After nine years, the Swiss attorney general's office has officially closed its investigation into former FIFA official Jérôme Valcke concerning a black market ticket scandal tied to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The sprawling investigation, which implicated Valcke in FIFA's questionable dealings, saw various cases dropped while some still linger on appeal.

Despite these legal battles, Valcke finds himself banned from soccer activities by FIFA until 2032, marking a significant conclusion to a long-standing saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)