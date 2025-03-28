Left Menu

Railway Ticket Rules Revised: Online Cancellations Now Possible for Physical Tickets

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that passengers with physical tickets can now cancel them online via the IRCTC website or 139. However, refunds must be collected at the reservation center, according to Railway Passengers Rules 2015. This update addresses a concern raised by BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:23 IST
Railway Ticket Rules Revised: Online Cancellations Now Possible for Physical Tickets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant update for railway passengers, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared that passengers who have bought physical tickets from the counter can now cancel them online through the IRCTC website or via 139. This new rule aims to make the process more convenient for travelers holding physical tickets.

The clarification came after BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni raised a query regarding the need for passengers with waitlisted counter tickets to visit the station for cancellations before train departure. This update now allows online cancellations while maintaining the procedure for refund collection.

According to Vaishnaw, while waitlisted PRS counter tickets have specific conditions, regular PRS counter tickets can also be canceled online within designated time limits. However, to collect the refund, passengers must surrender the original PRS counter ticket at the reservation centers, adhering to the prescribed guidelines outlined in the Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Tickets and Refund of Fares) Rules 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025