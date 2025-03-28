Railway Ticket Rules Revised: Online Cancellations Now Possible for Physical Tickets
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that passengers with physical tickets can now cancel them online via the IRCTC website or 139. However, refunds must be collected at the reservation center, according to Railway Passengers Rules 2015. This update addresses a concern raised by BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni.
In a significant update for railway passengers, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared that passengers who have bought physical tickets from the counter can now cancel them online through the IRCTC website or via 139. This new rule aims to make the process more convenient for travelers holding physical tickets.
The clarification came after BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni raised a query regarding the need for passengers with waitlisted counter tickets to visit the station for cancellations before train departure. This update now allows online cancellations while maintaining the procedure for refund collection.
According to Vaishnaw, while waitlisted PRS counter tickets have specific conditions, regular PRS counter tickets can also be canceled online within designated time limits. However, to collect the refund, passengers must surrender the original PRS counter ticket at the reservation centers, adhering to the prescribed guidelines outlined in the Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Tickets and Refund of Fares) Rules 2015.
(With inputs from agencies.)
