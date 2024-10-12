Left Menu

India Faces Historic Battle Against Australia in Women's T20 World Cup

Former cricketer Sanjay Bangar emphasizes India's immense challenge in overcoming Australia en route to the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, must halt Australia's 14-match unbeaten streak to advance. The pressure is heightened as past encounters have seen Australia crushing India's championship dreams.

Updated: 12-10-2024 17:01 IST
Team India (Picture: X/@JayShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As India gears up for a pivotal clash in the Women's T20 World Cup, former cricketer Sanjay Bangar highlights the formidable challenge posed by Australia. Currently in a precarious position, India, with four points, must find a way to dismantle Australia's 14-match unbeaten streak to secure a semi-final berth.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India bounced back after a hefty loss to New Zealand by defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka. These victories have not only boosted morale but significantly improved India's standing in the group stage. However, the deciding test awaits them against the reigning champions, Australia.

Bangar stresses on the necessity for India to keep their composure against a team that has historically been a major hindrance. In past tournaments, Australia dashed India's hopes in crucial matches, making this encounter a daunting task. As the Indian side prepares to face their fiercest competitors at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, their resolve and talent will be tested once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

