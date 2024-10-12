Left Menu

Sabalenka Triumphs Over Gauff in Intense Wuhan Open Semi-Final

Aryna Sabalenka overcame a challenging start to defeat Coco Gauff 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the Wuhan Open semi-finals. Despite Gauff's powerful game, her 21 double faults enabled Sabalenka to reach the final for the third time, where she will face Zheng Qinwen, who beat Wang Xinyu.

Updated: 12-10-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:00 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka made a stunning comeback after a difficult first set, securing a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Coco Gauff in the Wuhan Open semi-finals. Gauff's struggle with double faults played a significant role in Sabalenka's path to the final.

The young American, adjusting her grip under new coach Matt Daly, committed 21 double faults, shifting the advantage to top-seeded Sabalenka. Despite Gauff's initial dominance, Sabalenka capitalized on her opponent's errors to advance to the Wuhan Open final for the third consecutive time.

Sabalenka will now compete against Zheng Qinwen, who defeated Wang Xinyu in the other semi-final match. Sabalenka aims to clinch the Wuhan Open title once again, expressing determination to secure the trophy for the third time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

