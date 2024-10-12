Jannik Sinner Chases Shanghai Glory While Djokovic Eyes ATP Milestone
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner advances to the Shanghai Masters final, where he'll face Novak Djokovic, after defeating Tomas Machac. Sinner aims for his seventh ATP title this year. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka overcame Coco Gauff to reach her third consecutive Wuhan Open final against Zheng Qinwen.
Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked tennis player, is set to compete for his seventh ATP title this year at the Shanghai Masters final following a win over Tomas Machac. His victory also solidified his position as the ATP year-end No. 1, making history as the first Italian to do so.
Sinner's 64th match win of the season sets up a final against Novak Djokovic, who advanced despite physical discomfort, overcoming Taylor Fritz. Djokovic's quest continues for a 100th career title, and he has secured victory in their previous ten encounters.
In parallel news, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff to secure a place in the Wuhan Open final. Sabalenka aims for her fourth title this year as she maintains a strong tournament record, preparing to face Zheng Qinwen in the final.
