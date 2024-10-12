Jannik Sinner Chases Shanghai Glory While Djokovic Eyes ATP Milestone

Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked tennis player, is set to compete for his seventh ATP title this year at the Shanghai Masters final following a win over Tomas Machac. His victory also solidified his position as the ATP year-end No. 1, making history as the first Italian to do so.

Sinner's 64th match win of the season sets up a final against Novak Djokovic, who advanced despite physical discomfort, overcoming Taylor Fritz. Djokovic's quest continues for a 100th career title, and he has secured victory in their previous ten encounters.

In parallel news, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff to secure a place in the Wuhan Open final. Sabalenka aims for her fourth title this year as she maintains a strong tournament record, preparing to face Zheng Qinwen in the final.

