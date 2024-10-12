Thrilling Draw: India Holds Vietnam in Intense Football Face-off

In a riveting international friendly, India's senior men's national football team orchestrated a second-half comeback to secure a 1-1 draw against hosts Vietnam at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh. As per the AIFF's press release, Bui Vi Hao initially put Vietnam ahead in the 38th minute, but India's resilience shone through as a returning Farukh Choudhary netted the equalizer in the 58th minute. This marked Choudhary's much-awaited return to the national team after last playing in October 2021.

Key to India's performance was the impeccable showing by captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh, who notably saved a penalty in the 27th minute. Despite Vietnam being ranked 116th in the FIFA standings, ten places above India, they were relentless from the outset. With Hoang Duc and Nguyen Van Toan spearheading relentless attacks, Vietnam sought to dismantle India's defense with quick passes.

The Blue Tigers, however, were strategic, utilizing counterattacks despite a defensive setup with five defenders. Farukh Choudhary emerged as a pivotal player, threatening Vietnam's goal multiple times. In a testament to India's tenacity, Suresh's aerial ball set up Choudhary's decisive chip, leveling the game. The visitors sustained pressure, crafting opportunities till the end but were met with stiff resistance from the spirited home side, backed by 22,000 supporters.

