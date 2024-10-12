Left Menu

Pat Cummins' Support for Cameron Green Amid Injury Struggles

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins shows empathy for Cameron Green, who is battling back stress fractures and has opted for surgery. Cummins shares understanding of the challenges in fast bowling and stresses the team's support to ensure Green's successful return as a key player for Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:12 IST
Pat Cummins' Support for Cameron Green Amid Injury Struggles
Cameron Green. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of camaraderie, Australia's cricket captain, Pat Cummins, has conveyed heartfelt sympathy for his teammate, Cameron Green, as the latter grapples with back stress fractures. Unlike Cummins' own experience, where he chose not to pursue surgery for a similar issue, Green has decided to undergo a medical procedure in hopes of stabilizing his condition and securing his future in both batting and bowling.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins expressed his desire for Green to return to bowling soon. "Really sympathetic," he said. "We want him bowling, Cam wants to be bowling, and he has a long career ahead of him. It's about positioning Cam the cricketer to achieve the career he envisions. He's young, so I'm certain he'll recover in the long run," he added.

Cummins also highlighted the inherent risks associated with fast bowling, acknowledging the injuries often faced in pursuit of speed. "Bowling fast is unfortunately fraught with injuries. The hardest aspect is missing out on the game and rehabilitation. It's a lonely road back," he emphasized. Cummins affirmed the team's support for Green during this challenging period, encouraging him to focus on his recovery and promising a stronger comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024