Pat Cummins' Support for Cameron Green Amid Injury Struggles

In a display of camaraderie, Australia's cricket captain, Pat Cummins, has conveyed heartfelt sympathy for his teammate, Cameron Green, as the latter grapples with back stress fractures. Unlike Cummins' own experience, where he chose not to pursue surgery for a similar issue, Green has decided to undergo a medical procedure in hopes of stabilizing his condition and securing his future in both batting and bowling.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins expressed his desire for Green to return to bowling soon. "Really sympathetic," he said. "We want him bowling, Cam wants to be bowling, and he has a long career ahead of him. It's about positioning Cam the cricketer to achieve the career he envisions. He's young, so I'm certain he'll recover in the long run," he added.

Cummins also highlighted the inherent risks associated with fast bowling, acknowledging the injuries often faced in pursuit of speed. "Bowling fast is unfortunately fraught with injuries. The hardest aspect is missing out on the game and rehabilitation. It's a lonely road back," he emphasized. Cummins affirmed the team's support for Green during this challenging period, encouraging him to focus on his recovery and promising a stronger comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)