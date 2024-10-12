Ravi Bishnoi and Sanju Samson Shine as India Sweep Series Against Bangladesh

India clinched a decisive 3-0 series sweep against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, thanks in large part to the heroics of Ravi Bishnoi and Sanju Samson. Bishnoi's three-wicket haul and Samson's blistering 111 runs off 47 balls were instrumental in a comprehensive victory for the hosts.

After choosing to bat first, India posted an imposing 297/6 in their 20 overs, with Samson and Suryakumar Yadav establishing a formidable 173-run partnership. Suryakumar contributed a vital 75 runs before departing, aiding India in setting a daunting target for the visitors.

Bangladesh faced an uphill battle chasing 298 and struggled to maintain momentum amid frequent setbacks. Despite Towhid Hridoy's unbeaten 63, Bangladesh's innings concluded at 164/7. Bishnoi's 3/30 effort also saw him become the youngest Indian to reach 50 T20I wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)