Left Menu

Ravi Bishnoi and Sanju Samson Shine as India Sweep Series Against Bangladesh

Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets as India achieved a 3-0 series win over Bangladesh in Hyderabad. Sanju Samson's explosive 111 off 47 powered India to 297/6, while Bangladesh could only reach 164/7 in their chase. Bishnoi became the youngest Indian to take 50 T20I wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:27 IST
Ravi Bishnoi and Sanju Samson Shine as India Sweep Series Against Bangladesh
Ravi Bishnoi (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India clinched a decisive 3-0 series sweep against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, thanks in large part to the heroics of Ravi Bishnoi and Sanju Samson. Bishnoi's three-wicket haul and Samson's blistering 111 runs off 47 balls were instrumental in a comprehensive victory for the hosts.

After choosing to bat first, India posted an imposing 297/6 in their 20 overs, with Samson and Suryakumar Yadav establishing a formidable 173-run partnership. Suryakumar contributed a vital 75 runs before departing, aiding India in setting a daunting target for the visitors.

Bangladesh faced an uphill battle chasing 298 and struggled to maintain momentum amid frequent setbacks. Despite Towhid Hridoy's unbeaten 63, Bangladesh's innings concluded at 164/7. Bishnoi's 3/30 effort also saw him become the youngest Indian to reach 50 T20I wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024