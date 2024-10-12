Left Menu

Samson Shines Bright: India Clinches Series with Decisive Victory

Sanju Samson's stellar century and partnership with Suryakumar Yadav highlighted India's 133-run victory over Bangladesh in the third T20I. Samson's composure under pressure and fiery innings propelled India to a record score. Hardik Pandya received 'Player of the Series' as India secured a clean sweep.

Updated: 12-10-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:57 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In a match where Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson stole the spotlight, India emerged victorious over Bangladesh by 133 runs in the third T20I, sealing the series 3-0 in Hyderabad. Samson's match-winning century and explosive partnership with Suryakumar Yadav were pivotal in achieving this commanding triumph.

Post-match, Samson expressed his gratitude for the backing from team management amid his struggle with form. He emphasized his ability to manage pressure and recounted his focus on sticking to basics despite two ducks in the prior series. Samson's outstanding performance yielded 111 off 47 balls, forming a formidable 173-run stand with Yadav who scored 75 off 35 deliveries.

India's innings was further bolstered by dynamic contributions from Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandya, propelling the team to an imposing total of 297/6. Bangladesh's response fell short, despite commendable efforts from Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das, as the visitors were curtailed to 164/7. With this win, Hardik Pandya was named 'Player of the Series'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

