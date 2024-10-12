Samson Shines Bright: India Clinches Series with Decisive Victory

In a match where Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson stole the spotlight, India emerged victorious over Bangladesh by 133 runs in the third T20I, sealing the series 3-0 in Hyderabad. Samson's match-winning century and explosive partnership with Suryakumar Yadav were pivotal in achieving this commanding triumph.

Post-match, Samson expressed his gratitude for the backing from team management amid his struggle with form. He emphasized his ability to manage pressure and recounted his focus on sticking to basics despite two ducks in the prior series. Samson's outstanding performance yielded 111 off 47 balls, forming a formidable 173-run stand with Yadav who scored 75 off 35 deliveries.

India's innings was further bolstered by dynamic contributions from Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandya, propelling the team to an imposing total of 297/6. Bangladesh's response fell short, despite commendable efforts from Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das, as the visitors were curtailed to 164/7. With this win, Hardik Pandya was named 'Player of the Series'.

(With inputs from agencies.)