Delhi Police's Operation Clean Sweep-2: Major Anti-Drug Bust

Delhi Police arrested nine individuals, including a Nigerian national, in a significant anti-drug operation, seizing over 33 kg of drugs, weapons, and cash. The crackdown was part of a zero-tolerance strategy against drug trafficking, with raids conducted at 50 locations across Dwarka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant anti-drug crackdown, the Delhi Police have apprehended nine individuals, including a Nigerian national. The operation resulted in the seizure of over 33 kg of cannabis, synthetic drugs, illicit liquor, and weapons, along with cash exceeding Rs 3.6 lakh.

Dubbed 'Operation Clean Sweep-2,' the extensive raids were part of the police's zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking. Conducted on Friday and Saturday, the operations spanned approximately 50 sites in Dwarka.

The arrests include individuals such as Sanjay, Govind Kumar, Ramesh, and a Black resident, among others. Police registered eight FIRs under the NDPS Act, Arms Act, and Delhi Excise Act while further investigations continue to unearth links within the drug trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

