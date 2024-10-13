Shubhankar Sharma Misses Cut at Open de France; Svensson Leads in Rookie Campaign

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma struggled at the Open de France, finishing with rounds of 72-75 and missing the cut at Le Golf National, a location where he previously competed in the Olympic Games. Despite this setback, attention shifted towards Sweden's Jesper Svensson who emerged as the tournament leader.

Svensson, in his rookie season, holds a one-stroke lead entering the final round. Having already claimed victory at the Porsche Singapore Classic in March, he carded a four-under 67 to reach a total of 13-under par. This places him narrowly ahead of Sam Bairstow and Thorbjørn Olesen in the competition.

Both Svensson and Bairstow showed promise in their first year on the DP World Tour following successful graduations from the European Challenge Tour. Current standings also see Dan Bradbury and Joe Dean, both tied at eleven under par, with Dean making significant progress after a remarkable five-under 66 round.

(With inputs from agencies.)