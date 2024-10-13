Left Menu

Yuvraj Sandhu Shines at Macao Open

Yuvraj Sandhu delivers an impressive performance, finishing tied 13th at the USD 1 million SJM Macao Open with a score of 10-under 270. This follows his recent strong showings at the Mercuries Masters and ADT. Thai players dominate the leaderboard, with Rattanon Wannasrichan clinching victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Macau | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:43 IST
Yuvraj Sandhu Shines at Macao Open
  • Country:
  • Macau

Yuvraj Sandhu concluded an impressive performance, finishing tied 13th at the prestigious USD 1 million SJM Macao Open held at the Macau Golf and Country Club. On the final day, Sandhu showcased his skill with remarkable rounds of 64 and 68, following a strong start of 71 and 67 over the first two days.

Amassing a total of 10-under 270, Sandhu emerged as the top Indian golfer in the tournament. His solid play included three birdies and just one bogey. This result builds on Sandhu's consistent performances, notably tying for 4th at the Mercuries Masters and 6th at the ADT in prior weeks.

While Sandhu excelled, other Indian golfers like Ajeetesh Sandhu and SSP Chawrasia also participated, though they didn't place as high. The event saw dominance by Thai players, with Rattanon Wannasrichan winning at 20-under, followed by Gunn Charoenkul and Poosit Supupramai taking the top spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024