Yuvraj Sandhu Shines at Macao Open

Yuvraj Sandhu concluded an impressive performance, finishing tied 13th at the prestigious USD 1 million SJM Macao Open held at the Macau Golf and Country Club. On the final day, Sandhu showcased his skill with remarkable rounds of 64 and 68, following a strong start of 71 and 67 over the first two days.

Amassing a total of 10-under 270, Sandhu emerged as the top Indian golfer in the tournament. His solid play included three birdies and just one bogey. This result builds on Sandhu's consistent performances, notably tying for 4th at the Mercuries Masters and 6th at the ADT in prior weeks.

While Sandhu excelled, other Indian golfers like Ajeetesh Sandhu and SSP Chawrasia also participated, though they didn't place as high. The event saw dominance by Thai players, with Rattanon Wannasrichan winning at 20-under, followed by Gunn Charoenkul and Poosit Supupramai taking the top spots.

