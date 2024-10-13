Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Clinches Shanghai Masters, Aryna Sabalenka Advances to Wuhan Final

In a stunning victory, Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic to claim the Shanghai Masters title, denying Djokovic his 100th tour-level win. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka toppled Coco Gauff to reach the Wuhan Open final, maintaining her unbeaten record at the tournament and marking her 16th consecutive victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:21 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a landmark win, Jannik Sinner bested Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the Shanghai Masters, preventing Djokovic from securing his 100th tour-level title. Sinner dominated the court, hitting eight aces and 22 winners, and did not face a single break point throughout the match.

While Djokovic aimed to join the elite group of players with over 100 titles, including Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer, his dreams were dashed by the young Italian's powerful performance. This victory marks a significant milestone for Sinner as he claims one of the biggest titles of his career.

Simultaneously, at the Wuhan Open, Aryna Sabalenka exhibited resilience and skill as she overcame Coco Gauff in the semifinals. Sabalenka rallied from a set down to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, continuing her undefeated streak at this tournament and advancing to the final to face Zheng Qinwen. The Belarussian's triumph was marked by strategic mastery and a remarkable comeback after a challenging start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

