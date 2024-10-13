Pakistan Drops Babar Azam in Major Test Team Overhaul

In a surprising turn of events, former captain and key batsman Babar Azam has been dropped from Pakistan's squad for the second and third Tests against England. The changes, announced after Pakistan's thorough defeat in the first Test, come from a newly-formed selection committee.

The committee has also excluded pace-bowling stars Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, as well as wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed will also miss the tests due to illness. Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, and Kamran Ghulam are among the players called up as replacements.

According to Aqib Javed, a member of the selection committee, the decision was made after considering factors such as player form, series urgency, and Pakistan's extensive future schedule. The aim is to help top players regain form and fitness. Despite the defeat, Pakistan put up a respectable 550 runs in their first innings, but England still managed to win by an innings, scoring a massive 823/7 declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)