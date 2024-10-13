Sabalenka Clinches Third Consecutive Wuhan Open Title
Aryna Sabalenka won her third consecutive Wuhan Open title, defeating Zheng Qinwen in the final. The Belarusian top seed surpassed Elena Rybakina for the most aces in WTA-1000 this season. Sabalenka's victory adds her 17th career singles title as she aims to reclaim the top ranking.
Aryna Sabalenka, the tournament's top seed, captured her third consecutive Wuhan Open title by defeating Chinese favorite Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in Sunday's final.
The Belarusian, who overcame Coco Gauff in the semi-finals, impressed with seven aces and 32 winners, not facing a break point in the opening set.
Despite a second-set slip against Zheng, Sabalenka surged back to secure a 3-0 lead in the decider, ultimately clinching her fourth title of the year and 17th overall, solidifying her position ahead of the WTA Finals.
