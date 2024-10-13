Sabalenka Clinches Third Consecutive Wuhan Open Title

Aryna Sabalenka, the tournament's top seed, captured her third consecutive Wuhan Open title by defeating Chinese favorite Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in Sunday's final.

The Belarusian, who overcame Coco Gauff in the semi-finals, impressed with seven aces and 32 winners, not facing a break point in the opening set.

Despite a second-set slip against Zheng, Sabalenka surged back to secure a 3-0 lead in the decider, ultimately clinching her fourth title of the year and 17th overall, solidifying her position ahead of the WTA Finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)