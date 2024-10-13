New Zealand Faces India Test Challenge Amidst Key Player Absences
Despite injuries to key players, the depth of Indian cricket talent makes them formidable on home ground. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead acknowledges this, emphasizing the challenges his team faces. Former captain Tim Southee is working on regaining form as New Zealand prepares for a three-Test series against India.
Despite injuries to key players, India's cricket team remains a formidable force on home ground, according to New Zealand head coach Gary Stead. Stead, speaking to media, noted that India's deep talent pool ensures their performance stays consistent, even when top players are unavailable due to injuries.
New Zealand is set to face India in a three-Test series, starting Wednesday, even as pacer Mohammed Shami sits out. Stead, however, remains optimistic, hoping for a breakthrough after former captain Tim Southee admitted he was not at his best recently. Southee has been working with video footage from previous tours and consulting with Jacob Oram to regain his form.
Stead supported Southee's decision to step down as captain before the series, noting it was a move in the best interests of the team. This change allows the management to explore different player roles, aiming to present the strongest team possible against India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
