India vs Australia: T20 World Cup Clash Intensifies

Australia's stand-in captain, Tahlia McGrath, won the toss and opted to bat against India in their Group A match during the Women's T20 World Cup.

India adjusted their lineup, bringing in seamer Pooja Vastrakar. In contrast, Australia made tactical changes, reintroducing Grace Harris and Darcie Brown. Notably, Alyssa Healy misses out due to an injury.

Currently, India sits second in the standings behind Australia. A victory in this match could enhance their chances of securing a spot in the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)