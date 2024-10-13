Left Menu

India vs Australia: T20 World Cup Clash Intensifies

In a high-stakes Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup, Australia, led by stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath, chose to bat against India. The Indian team hopes a win solidifies their semifinal spot. Australia made adjustments to their squad, with Alyssa Healy absent due to injury.

Australia's stand-in captain, Tahlia McGrath, won the toss and opted to bat against India in their Group A match during the Women's T20 World Cup.

India adjusted their lineup, bringing in seamer Pooja Vastrakar. In contrast, Australia made tactical changes, reintroducing Grace Harris and Darcie Brown. Notably, Alyssa Healy misses out due to an injury.

Currently, India sits second in the standings behind Australia. A victory in this match could enhance their chances of securing a spot in the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

