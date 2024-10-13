Left Menu

Kalinga Lancers Gear Up for HIL 2024 with Key Appointments

Kalinga Lancers, owned by Vedanta Limited, announce strategic leadership appointments as David John takes over as Strategy Director and Dr. AB Subbaiah as Team Manager. These appointments aim to enhance the team's performance in the highly anticipated return of the Hockey India League 2024 after a seven-year break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:27 IST
David John and AB Subbaiah have been roped in for big positions by Kalinga Lancers. (Photo- Kalinga Lancers). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Kalinga Lancers, preparing for the resurgent Hockey India League (HIL) 2024, have announced significant leadership appointments. Vedanta Limited, owners of the team, revealed David John as the new Strategy Director and Dr. A.B. Subbaiah as Team Manager, marking crucial steps in their quest for dominance in the upcoming tournament.

Sunil Gupta, COO of Vedanta Aluminium, expressed enthusiasm about the appointments, stating that John's and Subbaiah's extensive hockey backgrounds would be vital for the team's success. John, with his deep involvement in Indian hockey since 2011, is set to focus on crafting competitive match strategies, securing top talent, and ensuring the team is physically and mentally prepared.

Meanwhile, Dr. AB Subbaiah, a former Indian captain and coach, will manage operational aspects, ensuring smooth team functionalities. The revamped HIL 2024-25 season will feature eight men's teams, alongside a pioneering standalone women's league, kicking off on December 28 and concluding in early February across venues in Ranchi and Rourkela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

