Ruth Chepngetich Shatters Marathon World Record in Chicago

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya set a new world record at the Chicago Marathon, finishing in 2:09:56. She broke Tigist Assefa's previous record by nearly two minutes. John Korir won the men's race, running in honor of the late Kelvin Kiptum. A moment of silence was held for Kiptum before the race.
Kenyan athlete Ruth Chepngetich has made history by smashing the women's marathon world record at the Chicago Marathon, crossing the finish line at an impressive 2:09:56.
This record-breaking performance overtakes the previous world record of 2:11:53 set by Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa at the Berlin Marathon earlier this year.
The event also commemorated the late Kelvin Kiptum, with a moment of silence observed before the race and commemorative stickers provided to participants.
