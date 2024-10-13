Left Menu

Ruth Chepngetich Shatters Marathon World Record in Chicago

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya set a new world record at the Chicago Marathon, finishing in 2:09:56. She broke Tigist Assefa's previous record by nearly two minutes. John Korir won the men's race, running in honor of the late Kelvin Kiptum. A moment of silence was held for Kiptum before the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:29 IST
Ruth Chepngetich Shatters Marathon World Record in Chicago
Ruth Chepngetich
  • Country:
  • United States

Kenyan athlete Ruth Chepngetich has made history by smashing the women's marathon world record at the Chicago Marathon, crossing the finish line at an impressive 2:09:56.

This record-breaking performance overtakes the previous world record of 2:11:53 set by Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa at the Berlin Marathon earlier this year.

The event also commemorated the late Kelvin Kiptum, with a moment of silence observed before the race and commemorative stickers provided to participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024