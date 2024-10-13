Left Menu

Netherlands Prepare for Tactical Battle Against Germany

Cody Gakpo, Netherlands striker, anticipates more opportunities for attack in the upcoming Nations League match against Germany. After a challenging game against Hungary, the Dutch aim for a more open contest. Coach Koeman addresses Virgil van Dijk's absence due to a red card, and plans to adapt the team's strategy.

Cody Gakpo
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Netherlands' striker Cody Gakpo has expressed optimism ahead of the team's Nations League clash against Germany, sensing the potential for a more open and attacking game. This comes after the Dutch side's strenuous encounter with Hungary, where they managed to secure a 1-1 draw.

Gakpo anticipates that Germany will play a forward game in Munich, offering the Netherlands more space to exploit. Coach Ronald Koeman echoed Gakpo's thoughts and noted the struggle against Hungary's staunch defense.

With captain Virgil van Dijk sidelined due to a red card, Koeman revealed plans to appoint a new captain, likely Stefan de Vrij or Denzel Dumfries, as the team strategizes for their pivotal match against group leaders Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

