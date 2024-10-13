Thrilling Women's T20 World Cup Clash: India vs Australia
A detailed scoreboard of the Women's T20 World Cup Group A match between India and Australia showcased India's batting highlights and Australia's bowling performance. Notable contributions came from Harmanpreet Kaur with an unbeaten 54, while Annabel Sutherland led Australia's bowling attack with two wickets.
The Women's T20 World Cup witnessed a captivating Group A showdown as India clashed with Australia in a thrilling cricket match on Sunday. The scoreboard revealed an intense battle with India posting a score of 142 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.
India's performance was bolstered by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who stood out with an impressive, unbeaten 54 runs. Deepti Sharma also made a significant contribution, scoring 29 runs, while opener Shafali Verma added 20 before being caught by Ashleigh Gardner.
In response, the Australian bowling attack displayed precision and skill, with Annabel Sutherland leading the charge with two wickets for just 22 runs. Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Molineux also chipped in with key wickets, ensuring a tightly contested match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
