Rookie Sensation Caleb Williams Shines in London Victory

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. This marks a significant achievement for Williams, who was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. His performance showcases his ability to learn and adapt quickly in the NFL.

In a stunning performance at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes, propelling his team to a 35-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Williams, who was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a former Heisman Trophy winner, has had a slow start in his NFL career. However, his recent breakout underscores his potential and quick adaptability, as noted by Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

Despite an interception in the second quarter, Williams remained composed and led his team successfully, making history as the first Bears rookie quarterback to achieve such a feat since 1999. His dynamic play has made a lasting impression both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

