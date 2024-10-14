Jonathan Davies: A Rugby Legend Bids Farewell

Jonathan Davies, a distinguished rugby centre known for his tenure with Wales and the Scarlets, announced his retirement from professional rugby on Sunday. The 36-year-old last played for the Scarlets before taking a break, which he has now extended into permanent retirement.

During his impressive career, Davies made 96 appearances for Wales, securing two Grand Slams and two more Six Nations titles. Additionally, he played in six Tests for the British & Irish Lions, underscoring his contribution to the sport on an international level.

Davies joined Scarlets in 2006, briefly left for Clermont Auvergne, and returned in 2016. Despite searching for one last opportunity in May after leaving Scarlets, he has decided to focus on family life, spending time with his newborn son and wife as they start a new chapter together.

(With inputs from agencies.)