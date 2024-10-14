Cameron Green's Stress Fracture Sidelines Him from India Test Series

Australia's star all-rounder, Cameron Green, is scheduled for surgery following the diagnosis of a stress fracture in his spine. This development sidelines him from the forthcoming home test series against India.

The injury marks a significant setback for Australia, which has struggled against India in recent series. Australia's hopes were pinned on Green, who has been a linchpin in their lineup.

Cricket Australia's decision prioritizes Green's future performance. After comprehensive consultations, surgery was deemed necessary to address a unique defect contributing to the injury, stabilizing Green and reducing future risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)