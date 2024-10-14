Left Menu

Cameron Green's Stress Fracture Sidelines Him from India Test Series

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his spine, ruling out his participation in the upcoming test series against India. This decision, aimed at ensuring his long-term career, impacts Australia's lineup, with Green having been a key player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 06:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 06:12 IST
Cameron Green's Stress Fracture Sidelines Him from India Test Series
Cameron Green

Australia's star all-rounder, Cameron Green, is scheduled for surgery following the diagnosis of a stress fracture in his spine. This development sidelines him from the forthcoming home test series against India.

The injury marks a significant setback for Australia, which has struggled against India in recent series. Australia's hopes were pinned on Green, who has been a linchpin in their lineup.

Cricket Australia's decision prioritizes Green's future performance. After comprehensive consultations, surgery was deemed necessary to address a unique defect contributing to the injury, stabilizing Green and reducing future risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024