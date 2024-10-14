Teen Prodigy Sam Konstas Joins Australia A Squad for India Clash
Teen batting prodigy Sam Konstas has been selected for Australia's 'A' squad against India A. The announcement followed his outstanding performance in the Sheffield Shield. Konstas aims to fill the vacancy left by Cameron Green's injury. The matches are a precursor to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Teen batting sensation Sam Konstas has been named in Australia's 'A' squad for the upcoming matches against India A, led by captain Nathan McSweeney.
The selection followed Konstas' remarkable twin centuries in the Sheffield Shield, marking him as a promising successor to Cameron Green, who is sidelined due to a stress fracture.
This squad selection builds up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, offering players the chance to secure a place in Australia's summer Test cricket team.
