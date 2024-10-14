U Mumba Aims for Redemption in PKL Season 11 with Strategic Revamp

After three years of league-stage exits, U Mumba is eyeing a comeback as the Pro Kabaddi League's eleventh season launches on October 18. Historically crowned champions in season two, the team has since fallen short, but this year's new strategy aims to change that.

Under the guidance of seasoned coach Gholamreza Mazandarani, renowned for his success with Iran's national team, U Mumba seeks revitalization. The team invested heavily in the latest player auction, focusing on fortifying both its defense and attack. Sunil Kumar, with 336 tackle points—eighth in league history—is a key defensive acquisition bought for INR 1.015 crores. The squad's defense will be further bolstered with players like Parvesh Bhainswal and Rinku stepping up.

While the defense is formidable, U Mumba faces hurdles on the attacking front. The departure of chief raider Guman Singh has left a void, with reliance now on Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and seasoned Manjeet to spearhead raids. Despite experience on their side, skepticism remains regarding their effectiveness, with several players being newly introduced to the league. The team's capability to perform under pressure remains the subject of anticipation as they prepare to confront rivals like Dabang Delhi KC on the opening day.

