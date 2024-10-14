Left Menu

Power Shift: PCB Restructures Team Selection Authority

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed captain Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie from having final say in team selections. This change follows a recent defeat, shifting authority to the revamped selection committee, which now includes Aaqib Javed, Aleem Dar, and Azhar Ali. Key players have been dropped amid these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:55 IST
In a noteworthy development within Pakistan cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has curtailed the decision-making powers of captain Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie. Both will no longer have the final say in team or playing eleven selections, as confirmed by sources familiar with the matter.

The shift comes after a disappointing first Test performance against England in Multan. The PCB's chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, opted to grant full authority to a restructured national selection committee. The newly empowered committee now comprises notable figures such as Aaqib Javed, Aleem Dar, and Azhar Ali, among others.

In an unexpected move, selectors have already made significant roster changes, excluding prominent players like Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed from the remaining Tests. The changes signal a swift and strategic overhaul aimed at improving performance, with selectors now also taking charge of pitch discussions for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

