Nigerian Soccer Team Faces Airport Ordeal Ahead of Crucial Match

Nigeria's national soccer team announced plans to boycott their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya. This follows an unexpected overnight halt at Al Abraq Airport, after their flight was redirected without explanation, leading team members to suspect foul play.

The team's captain, William Troost-Ekong, expressed frustration over the incident, labeling it 'mind games' in a statement. The diversion left the players with limited resources and communication, sparking outrage among the squad and supporters alike.

Amidst accusations of sabotage from both teams, Nigeria's sports minister, John Owan Enoh, has urged the soccer federation to formally address these grievances with the continent's governing soccer body. The ordeal has put a spotlight on the sporting rivalry between the two nations ahead of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)