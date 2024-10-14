Indonesia's Renowned Coach Agus Dwi Santosa to Lead Indian Badminton Academy

In a landmark development for Indian badminton, Indonesia's renowned coach, Agus Dwi Santosa, has joined the Game Fit Badminton Academy as its head coach. Agus brings a wealth of experience, having mentored top athletes such as PV Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi.

Agus's contributions to the sport are notable, with his career including stints as a national coach in several countries including India, Korea, and Vietnam. His global recognition now extends to nurturing Indian talent at the private academy level.

The Gifted Athlete Program, under Agus's leadership, aims to develop next-gen badminton stars. This initiative is designed for players with extraordinary potential, providing them with the training they need to reach elite levels of competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)