Left Menu

Indonesia's Renowned Coach Agus Dwi Santosa to Lead Indian Badminton Academy

Indonesia's esteemed badminton coach, Agus Dwi Santosa, joins Game Fit Badminton Academy as head coach, marking a significant move for Indian badminton. Known for mentoring top global talent, Agus will lead the Gifted Athlete Program, offering specialized training to aspiring badminton stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:25 IST
Indonesia's Renowned Coach Agus Dwi Santosa to Lead Indian Badminton Academy
badminton

In a landmark development for Indian badminton, Indonesia's renowned coach, Agus Dwi Santosa, has joined the Game Fit Badminton Academy as its head coach. Agus brings a wealth of experience, having mentored top athletes such as PV Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi.

Agus's contributions to the sport are notable, with his career including stints as a national coach in several countries including India, Korea, and Vietnam. His global recognition now extends to nurturing Indian talent at the private academy level.

The Gifted Athlete Program, under Agus's leadership, aims to develop next-gen badminton stars. This initiative is designed for players with extraordinary potential, providing them with the training they need to reach elite levels of competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024