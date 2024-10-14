Victor Wegnez Tops Hockey India League Auction

Victor Wegnez from Belgium emerged as the most expensive player on the second day of the Hockey India League auction. Soorma Hockey Club acquired him for an impressive Rs 40 lakh.

The auction also saw significant bids for Dutch stars Thierry Brinkman and Arthur Van Doren, sold for Rs 38 lakh and Rs 32 lakh to Kalinga Lancers, respectively. Additionally, players like Australia's Aran Zalewski and Blake Govers fetched Rs 27 lakh each, headed to Kalinga Lancers and Tamil Nadu Dragons.

From the Indian contingent, Moriangthem Rabichandra was picked up by Kalinga Lancers for Rs 32 lakh, while Mohd Raheel Mouseen joined Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 25 lakh, marking them as top domestic draws.

