Left Menu

Victor Wegnez Tops Hockey India League Auction

Belgium's Victor Wegnez was the highlight of the second day at the Hockey India League auction, being sold for Rs 40 lakh. Noteworthy acquisitions included Dutch players Thierry Brinkman and Arthur Van Doren, and top Indian players like Moriangthem Rabichandra and Mohd Raheel Mouseen also secured high bids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:48 IST
Victor Wegnez Tops Hockey India League Auction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Victor Wegnez from Belgium emerged as the most expensive player on the second day of the Hockey India League auction. Soorma Hockey Club acquired him for an impressive Rs 40 lakh.

The auction also saw significant bids for Dutch stars Thierry Brinkman and Arthur Van Doren, sold for Rs 38 lakh and Rs 32 lakh to Kalinga Lancers, respectively. Additionally, players like Australia's Aran Zalewski and Blake Govers fetched Rs 27 lakh each, headed to Kalinga Lancers and Tamil Nadu Dragons.

From the Indian contingent, Moriangthem Rabichandra was picked up by Kalinga Lancers for Rs 32 lakh, while Mohd Raheel Mouseen joined Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 25 lakh, marking them as top domestic draws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024