Cameroon's Triumphant Road to Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon's national football team clinched a spot in next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Kenya. The match, played in neutral Kampala, saw Boris Enow score the only goal with a precise low free kick.

With this win, Cameroon accumulated 10 points from four games, cementing their place among the top two in their group and thereby securing their qualification for the finals in Morocco. The team joins Morocco and Burkina Faso in the 24-team lineup.

Meanwhile, Algeria could also book their ticket to the finals depending on their game against Togo later on Monday, with a win or even a draw potentially enough, considering the outcome of the Liberia versus Equatorial Guinea match in Lome.

(With inputs from agencies.)