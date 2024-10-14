Big Bucks on the Turf: Record-Breaking Purchases at Hockey India League Auction

The Hockey India League auction concluded its second day with record purchases, spotlighting Belgium midfielder Victor Wegnez as the top player, secured by Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 40 lakh. This highlighted intense bidding for international talent, with Dutch stars like Thierry Brinkman and Arthur Van Doren also drawing significant attention and investment.

Besides international players, domestic talents saw competitive offers. Moriangthem Rabichandra became the most expensive Indian player, going to Kalinga Lancers for Rs 32 lakh. Young hopefuls, such as Angad Bir Singh and Rajinder, capitalized well, commanding prices far above their base, signaling a robust interest in nurturing local talent.

The auction's opening day was marked by star Indian players fetching hefty prices, with Harmanpreet Singh standing out, purchased at Rs 78 lakh by Soorma Hockey Club. Other significant acquisitions included Germany's Gonzalo Peillat and Netherlands' Jip Janssen, reflecting a strong international presence in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)