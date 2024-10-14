Left Menu

White Ferns Edge Out Rivals to Seal Knockout Spot in Dramatic Win

New Zealand's victory over Pakistan secured their place in the tournament's knockout stage, eliminating India and Pakistan. Despite needing to chase a 111-run target swiftly, Pakistan collapsed under pressure owing to New Zealand’s impressive bowling, with Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson leading the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:10 IST
New Zealand celebrating a wicket. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand clinched a vital victory over Pakistan in Dubai, securing their place in the knockout stages of the tournament and eliminating both India and Pakistan from contention. The White Ferns triumphed by 54 runs, with the match concluding in just 11.4 overs of Pakistan's chase. Despite a target of 111 runs, Pakistan's aggressive approach proved fatal as they managed only 56 runs.

Brilliant individual performances characterized New Zealand's game, with Suzie Bates contributing a top score of 28 runs in the first innings, while Amelia Kerr's 3/14 played a pivotal role in dismantling Pakistan's batting lineup. The match was effectively decided by New Zealand's proficient bowling and Pakistan's inability to handle pressure, as Nashra Sandhu's 3/18 initially kept the scores within bounds but wasn't enough to secure a victory.

Key moments included early wickets taken by New Zealand, with Eden Carson's crucial 2/7 adding to Pakistan's woes. The White Ferns' captain, Sophie Devine, after opting to bat first, saw her decision justified as despite numerous catch drops, New Zealand maintained their hold on the game. Ultimately, Pakistan's collapse was complete, with Fatima Sana and Muneeba Ali offering resistance that fell short before the dominance of New Zealand's attack.

