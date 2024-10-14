Injury Woes Deepen for Ireland's Rugby Squad
Ireland's rugby team faces a crisis at the hooker position as Ronan Kelleher is sidelined for four to six weeks due to an ankle injury. This comes on the heels of Dan Sheehan's extended absence. With crucial matches ahead, Ireland may have to rely on less experienced players.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:18 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland's rugby team is grappling with mounting injuries as key player Ronan Kelleher is set to miss four to six weeks due to an ankle injury, announced by Leinster on Monday.
This unfortunate development compounds the team's troubles, with first-choice hooker Dan Sheehan already out until next year following ACL surgery sustained in July against South Africa.
With crucial tests against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, and Australia looming, Ireland may have to turn to the Ulster duo of Rob Herring and Tom Stewart, neither of whom have played this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ireland
- Rugby
- Kelleher
- Injury
- Sheehan
- Leinster
- Hooker
- New Zealand
- Rob Herring
- Tom Stewart
Advertisement