Injury Woes Deepen for Ireland's Rugby Squad

Ireland's rugby team is grappling with mounting injuries as key player Ronan Kelleher is set to miss four to six weeks due to an ankle injury, announced by Leinster on Monday.

This unfortunate development compounds the team's troubles, with first-choice hooker Dan Sheehan already out until next year following ACL surgery sustained in July against South Africa.

With crucial tests against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, and Australia looming, Ireland may have to turn to the Ulster duo of Rob Herring and Tom Stewart, neither of whom have played this season.

