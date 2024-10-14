Left Menu

Injury Woes Deepen for Ireland's Rugby Squad

Ireland's rugby team faces a crisis at the hooker position as Ronan Kelleher is sidelined for four to six weeks due to an ankle injury. This comes on the heels of Dan Sheehan's extended absence. With crucial matches ahead, Ireland may have to rely on less experienced players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:18 IST
Injury Woes Deepen for Ireland's Rugby Squad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's rugby team is grappling with mounting injuries as key player Ronan Kelleher is set to miss four to six weeks due to an ankle injury, announced by Leinster on Monday.

This unfortunate development compounds the team's troubles, with first-choice hooker Dan Sheehan already out until next year following ACL surgery sustained in July against South Africa.

With crucial tests against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, and Australia looming, Ireland may have to turn to the Ulster duo of Rob Herring and Tom Stewart, neither of whom have played this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024