The Italian city of Udine was on high alert as Italy faced Israel in a Nations League match, amidst a tense backdrop of Middle Eastern conflict. Italy secured a 4-1 victory over Israel, with no major incidents reported during or after the game.

Ensuring security for the event, authorities implemented stringent measures, including deploying snipers on stadium rooftops and increasing police presence throughout the city. Only fans with tickets could access the stadium, and they were subjected to rigorous checks.

The match passed without incident, despite a preceding pro-Palestine demonstration involving around 1,000 participants. Fans at the stadium showed mixed reactions during the Israeli national anthem, but the atmosphere remained controlled.

