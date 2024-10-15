Left Menu

Italy Wins Amid Tensions: Security Tightens Around Nations League Match

The Nations League match between Italy and Israel in Udine was held under tight security due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Italy won 4-1 as security measures included snipers and heavy police presence. Both the game and a pro-Palestine demonstration passed without major incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udine | Updated: 15-10-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 09:21 IST
Italy Wins Amid Tensions: Security Tightens Around Nations League Match
Gaza soccer players
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian city of Udine was on high alert as Italy faced Israel in a Nations League match, amidst a tense backdrop of Middle Eastern conflict. Italy secured a 4-1 victory over Israel, with no major incidents reported during or after the game.

Ensuring security for the event, authorities implemented stringent measures, including deploying snipers on stadium rooftops and increasing police presence throughout the city. Only fans with tickets could access the stadium, and they were subjected to rigorous checks.

The match passed without incident, despite a preceding pro-Palestine demonstration involving around 1,000 participants. Fans at the stadium showed mixed reactions during the Israeli national anthem, but the atmosphere remained controlled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024