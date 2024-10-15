Left Menu

High-Stakes Bidding in Women's Hockey India League Auction

The Hockey India League women's auction saw Indian defender Udita Duhan as the top purchase, while international stars like Yibbi Janssen were also in high demand. Various franchises made strategic bids, highlighting both the emerging talents and seasoned players in a significant milestone for women's hockey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, the Women's Hockey India League auction prominently featured Indian defender Udita Duhan, who garnered a record Rs 32 lakh from the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, making her the costliest player of the first half of the auction.

Following closely was Dutch drag-flicker Yibbi Janssen, acquired by Odisha Warriors for Rs 29 lakh, demonstrating the high demand for international talent. Other notable players included Indian talents Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, and Sangita Kumari, who were instrumental in driving the bidding frenzy.

The auction also showcased strategic acquisitions by various franchises, focusing on both domestic stars and international players like Belgium's Charlotte Englebert and Germany's Charlotte Stapenhorst, signaling a new era of competition and excellence in women's hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

