ROC President Bows Out Amid Olympic Neutrality Tensions

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the suspended Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), has announced his intention to step down after six years at the helm.

This decision follows a significant moment when 15 Russian athletes participated in the Paris Olympics as 'Individual Neutral Athletes,' devoid of the national flag or anthem due to the ongoing political climate.

During Pozdnyakov's tenure, Russian athletes have faced restrictions, competing under the ROC banner in response to international doping disputes.

