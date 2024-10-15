Left Menu

KL Rahul's Emotional Return to Chinnaswamy Stadium: A Journey from Boyhood to Stardom

KL Rahul reflects on his emotional return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium for India's Test against New Zealand. From his beginnings as an 11-year-old to becoming a key national batter, Rahul shares his nostalgic journey, mentioning memorable moments, the city's charm, and inviting public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:31 IST
KL Rahul, one of India's star batters, is set to take the field once more at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, a venue filled with nostalgia for him. The upcoming Test match against New Zealand marks a significant return to where Rahul's cricketing journey began as an 11-year-old.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Rahul shared his emotional connection with the stadium, recounting his cricketing journey from age-group cricket through to the international stage. "From the time you leave the dressing room, walk out to the middle, there are so many emotions that go through," he remarked.

Highlighting fond memories, Rahul recalled enjoying dosa and coffee at the stadium's clubhouse canteen. As he gears up for yet another Test, he urged fans to throng the stadium and support the Indian team, bringing full circle his journey from a hopeful young cricketer to an acclaimed sportsman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

