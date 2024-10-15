Udita Duhan Headlines Historic Women's Hockey India League Auction

Navigating remarkable bids and strategic planning, the Women's Hockey India League auction unfolded with Indian defender Udita Duhan stealing the spotlight. Duhan topped the auction list, bought for a record-breaking Rs 32 lakh by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in a fiercely competitive selection on Tuesday.

Dutch drag-flicker Yibbi Janssen secured her spot as the second-most expensive player, acquired by Odisha Warriors for Rs 29 lakh. Indian forward Sunelita Toppo followed closely, joining Delhi SG Pipers for Rs 24 lakh, alongside other local and international talents leaving a mark on the bidding landscape.

The inaugural season, starting December 2024, will see four teams clashing on the field, with each franchise keenly crafting their squads from a mix of 16 Indian and 8 overseas players, strategically fitting within their Rs 2 crore budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)