Mary Kom's Frustration: Ignored Voices in Indian Sports Governance

Boxing legend Mary Kom, dissatisfied with the National Olympic Committee's disregard for her advisory role, highlights governance issues in IOA. Amidst infighting, she expresses disappointment over lack of consultation from the Boxing Federation, emphasizing the need for a coaching revamp to secure future medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:54 IST
Boxing icon M C Mary Kom has expressed her frustration with the National Olympic Committee's persistent disregard of her input. Despite being the chairperson of the IOA's athletes' commission, her advice appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

Mary Kom was selected among 10 top athletes on the IOA athletes' commission in November 2022. Now, the IOA is embroiled in intense internal conflict, with some office-bearers challenging president P T Usha's governance—accusations she has denied.

Mary Kom lamented the absence of medals in the Paris Olympics, disappointed that the Boxing Federation of India never sought her expertise beforehand. She stressed the importance of overhauling outdated coaching methods to ensure future victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

