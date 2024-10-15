Ashalata Devi: India's Centurion on the Field

In a historic moment for Indian football, Captain Ashalata Devi will become the first Indian woman footballer to achieve the milestone of 100 international matches. This landmark appearance will take place during the SAFF Championship opening match against Pakistan on Thursday.

Since her debut in 2011 at the pre-Olympics in Dhaka, Ashalata Devi has established herself as a formidable defender on the international stage. Her journey began at the age of 13 and has spanned clubs such as the Indian Railways team and East Bengal, marking her influence across various leagues.

As Ashalata leads her team into the SAFF Championships, she expresses hopes of reclaiming the title, having won the championship four times before. Her career credits include nominations for prestigious accolades like the AFC Women's Player of the Year, highlighting her contribution to women's football.

(With inputs from agencies.)