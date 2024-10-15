Left Menu

Ashalata Devi: India's Centurion on the Field

Captain Ashalata Devi is set to become the first Indian woman footballer to play 100 international matches during the SAFF Championship opener against Pakistan. Her journey from debuting in 2011 to becoming a star defender is celebrated by the All India Football Federation as she eyes more victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a historic moment for Indian football, Captain Ashalata Devi will become the first Indian woman footballer to achieve the milestone of 100 international matches. This landmark appearance will take place during the SAFF Championship opening match against Pakistan on Thursday.

Since her debut in 2011 at the pre-Olympics in Dhaka, Ashalata Devi has established herself as a formidable defender on the international stage. Her journey began at the age of 13 and has spanned clubs such as the Indian Railways team and East Bengal, marking her influence across various leagues.

As Ashalata leads her team into the SAFF Championships, she expresses hopes of reclaiming the title, having won the championship four times before. Her career credits include nominations for prestigious accolades like the AFC Women's Player of the Year, highlighting her contribution to women's football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

