Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Triumphant Twenty20: Wellalage's Stellar Debut

Dunith Wellalage shone in his debut, securing three wickets as Sri Lanka defeated the West Indies by 73 runs in the second T20 match, leveling the series 1-1. Sri Lanka set a score of 162-5, and the West Indies fell short, being bowled out for 89 in the 17th over.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dambulla | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:15 IST
Sri Lanka's Triumphant Twenty20: Wellalage's Stellar Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an outstanding debut performance, Dunith Wellalage claimed three wickets to lead Sri Lanka to a decisive 73-run victory over the West Indies in their second Twenty20 match on Tuesday, tying the three-match series at 1-1.

Sri Lanka, under the leadership of captain Charith Asalanka, chose to bat first after winning the toss and set a challenging target of 162-5 at the Rangiri Dambulla Stadium. The West Indies struggled in their chase, collapsing to 89 all out by the 17th over, marking Sri Lanka's most significant run-margin win against them.

Key performances came from Pathum Nissanka, who contributed 54 runs off 49 balls, and crucial runs from Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera with 26 and 24, respectively. Despite Romario Shepherd's best efforts for the West Indies with 2-23, the team was unable to withstand the pressure, faltering on a pitch favoring spin bowling. The series' decisive match is set for Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024