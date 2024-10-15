Sri Lanka's Triumphant Twenty20: Wellalage's Stellar Debut

In an outstanding debut performance, Dunith Wellalage claimed three wickets to lead Sri Lanka to a decisive 73-run victory over the West Indies in their second Twenty20 match on Tuesday, tying the three-match series at 1-1.

Sri Lanka, under the leadership of captain Charith Asalanka, chose to bat first after winning the toss and set a challenging target of 162-5 at the Rangiri Dambulla Stadium. The West Indies struggled in their chase, collapsing to 89 all out by the 17th over, marking Sri Lanka's most significant run-margin win against them.

Key performances came from Pathum Nissanka, who contributed 54 runs off 49 balls, and crucial runs from Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera with 26 and 24, respectively. Despite Romario Shepherd's best efforts for the West Indies with 2-23, the team was unable to withstand the pressure, faltering on a pitch favoring spin bowling. The series' decisive match is set for Thursday.

