Thomas Tuchel: England's New Hope
Former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel takes on the role of England's national football team manager. Tuchel becomes the third foreign manager for the men's team, following Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italy's Fabio Capello.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Thomas Tuchel, previously in charge of Chelsea, has officially signed on as the new manager for the England national football team, according to reports from Sky Sports News.
Tuchel, a German native, marks the third instance of a foreign coach heading the England men's national squad, preceded by Sven-Goran Eriksson from Sweden and Fabio Capello from Italy.
This appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage Tuchel's vast experience and tactical acumen to elevate the team's global standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement