Left Menu

Thomas Tuchel: England's New Hope

Former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel takes on the role of England's national football team manager. Tuchel becomes the third foreign manager for the men's team, following Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italy's Fabio Capello.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:34 IST
Thomas Tuchel: England's New Hope
Thomas Tuchel
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Thomas Tuchel, previously in charge of Chelsea, has officially signed on as the new manager for the England national football team, according to reports from Sky Sports News.

Tuchel, a German native, marks the third instance of a foreign coach heading the England men's national squad, preceded by Sven-Goran Eriksson from Sweden and Fabio Capello from Italy.

This appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage Tuchel's vast experience and tactical acumen to elevate the team's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024