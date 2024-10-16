World Cup Qualifiers Shake-Up: Key Matches and Standout Performances

The intensity of Asia's World Cup qualifiers surged as Australia ended Japan's streak of nine consecutive victories with a 1-1 draw. This unexpected event saw Japan's Shogo Taniguchi score an own goal, granting the Socceroos a momentary lead before Keito Nakamura's efforts ensured both teams shared the points.

Saudi Arabia, despite several opportunities, was held to a 0-0 draw by Bahrain, further complicated by a saved penalty attempt. China celebrated their inaugural win in this round, defeating Indonesia 2-1 with first-half goals creating an unassailable lead.

In Group B, South Korea's narrow victory over Iraq solidified their top position, while Jordan and Uzbekistan delivered strong performances to advance in their respective groups. Kyrgzstan, achieving their first win in the qualifiers, marked a historic moment with robust determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)