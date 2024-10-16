Tom Brady Enters Raider Territory: NFL Legend Buys Minority Stake in Las Vegas Team

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, has been approved by NFL owners to purchase a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. The announcement came after a meeting in Atlanta where league commissioner Roger Goodell endorsed the move as a positive indicator of the league's vitality.

Brady, who will take about 5% control of the team, expressed his eagerness to contribute to the Raiders' success. 'I'm excited to honor the Raiders' rich tradition and explore every opportunity to enhance our offering to fans,' he stated, echoing the famous motto of late Raiders owner Al Davis, 'Just win, baby.'

This development follows Brady's previous ventures as a minority owner, including stakes in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and the English club Birmingham City. As former NFL defensive lineman Richard Seymour also joins the Raiders' ownership ranks, Goodell encourages more former players to transition into ownership roles, highlighting their invaluable perspectives and potential contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)